Government agency removes online database that let people research animal welfare

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale Pause

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:14 Why grow organic?

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

3:09 Bradley Clark demonstrates Unconvicted.com

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech