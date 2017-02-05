AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees.
The Trump administration appealed a temporary order restraining the ban nationwide, saying late Saturday night that the federal judge in Seattle overreached by "second-guessing" the president on a matter of national security.
The higher court's denial of an immediate stay means people from seven countries affected by Trump's order will be allowed, for now, to enter the country while the legal battles continue.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco asked challengers of the ban respond to the appeal, and for the Justice Department to file a counter-response by Monday afternoon.
Acting Solicitor General Noel Francisco forcefully argued Saturday night that the president alone has the power to decide who can enter or stay in the United States — an assertion that appeared to invoke the wider battle to come over illegal immigration.
___
Trump's go-it-alone strategy carries its own risks
WASHINGTON (AP) — Like his predecessor, President Donald Trump seized on a go-it-alone strategy for fast-tracking his agenda. It took him two weeks to run into the nation's system of checks and balances.
The legal battle over his executive order on immigration and refugees is a surprisingly early demonstration of a lesson all presidents learn eventually. Governing by executive action may appear easier and faster, but it carries its own legal and political risks.
President Barack Obama was confronted with that reality late in his tenure when, thwarted by the GOP-controlled House, he used what he called a "pen and phone" strategy to advance his agenda. He ultimately found one of his most sweeping actions, the expansion of a program deferring deportation for some immigrants, blocked by the courts, while Republicans blasted him for what they said was an abuse of power.
Republicans have been notably quiet as Trump has taken a similar approach, particularly taking advantage of the precedent giving the president broad leeway when it comes to immigration.
A federal judge's order in Seattle Friday evening blocking Trump's ban on admitting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries showed the limits of the president's powers and the role of checks and balances among the three branches of government. The administration appealed the judge's order, but the higher court denied its request for an immediate stay that would have enabled Trump to reinstate the ban.
___
Trump Cabinet pick paid by 'cult-like' Iranian exile group
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An official in U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet and at least one of his advisers gave paid speeches for an Iranian exile group that killed Americans before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, ran donation scams and saw its members set themselves on fire over the arrest of their leader.
Elaine Chao, confirmed this week as Trump's transportation secretary, received $50,000 in 2015 for a five-minute speech to the political wing of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, previously called a "cult-like" terrorist group by the State Department. Former New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani also was paid an unknown sum to talk to the group, known as the MEK.
More than two dozen former U.S. officials, both Republican and Democratic, have spoken before the MEK, including former House Speaker and Trump adviser Newt Gingrich. Some have publicly acknowledged being paid, but others have not.
While nothing would have prohibited the paid speeches, they raise questions about what influence the exiles may have in the new administration.
Already, a group of former U.S. officials, including Giuliani, wrote a letter to Trump last month encouraging him to "establish a dialogue" with the MEK's political arm. With Trump's ban on Iranians entering the U.S., his administration's call this week to put Iran "on notice" and the imposition of new sanctions on Friday, the exile group may find his administration more welcoming than any before.
___
Visa holders rush to board flights to US amid reprieve
CHICAGO (AP) — Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban hurried to board U.S.-bound flights Saturday, fearing they might have only a slim window through which to enter the country after a federal judge temporarily blocked the ban.
Those who could travel immediately were being urged to do so because of uncertainty over whether the Justice Department would be granted an emergency freeze of the order issued Friday by U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle. The government on Saturday suspended enforcement of the week-old ban as it scurried to appeal Robart's order.
The Justice Department on Saturday night asked a federal appeals court to set aside a judge's order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration's travel ban. The Justice Department has alerted a court in Washington state that it is appealing the judge's ruling from a day earlier.
The appeal is to be filed Saturday night with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
The ruling from U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily halted a Trump administration executive order that suspended America's refugee program and halted immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.
___
Seattle judge derided by Trump known as conservative jurist
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle judge derided by President Donald Trump on Twitter Saturday after blocking Trump's executive order on immigration is known for his conservative legal views, for a record of helping disadvantaged children that includes fostering six of them, and for dramatically declaring "black lives matter" during a hearing on police reform in 2015.
Judge James L. Robart, 69, was appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2004, following a distinguished 30-year career in private practice that included his selection to the American College of Trial Lawyers, an honor bestowed on less than 1 percent of lawyers.
The judge made the most high-profile ruling of his tenure Friday when he temporarily invalidated Trump's ban on travel to the U.S. from seven primarily Muslim nations. Washington state sued to block the order — with support from Minnesota and major corporations including Microsoft, Amazon and Expedia — arguing that it's unconstitutional and would harm its residents, and Robart held that the state was likely correct.
The ruling did not sit well with the president, who on Twitter called Robart a "so-called judge" and the ruling "ridiculous." The president later falsely claimed the decision meant "anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S."
The comments are unlikely to sway Robart, said those who know him.
___
Iran lifts ban on American wrestling team
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are saying the country has lifted a ban on U.S. wrestlers, allowing them to take part in the Freestyle World Cup later this month in the Iranian city of Kermanshah.
The Sunday report by the semi-official Fars news agency quotes Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying that the ban was lifted after the "discriminative restrictions" on Iranian nationals travelling to the U.S. was suspended by a U.S. federal judge.
The wrestlers were originally banned from the Feb. 16-17 competition after President Donald Trump temporarily suspended travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.
The Trump administration is now appealing to reinstate the travel ban. On Sunday a judge in San Francisco rejected the government's request for an immediate reinstatement. Formal arguments in the case begin on Monday.
___
Wall St. lending to Main St. even as many decry Dodd-Frank
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has wasted little time in beginning a push to reverse the stricter banking regulations enacted after the 2008 financial crisis. Trump has branded the Dodd-Frank Act "a disaster" — a regulatory overreach that slowed the economy and stifled lending to consumers and businesses.
Dodd-Frank did impose tighter curbs on U.S. banks and how they operate. And the restrictions fell particularly hard on community banks. Yet it's also true that by just about every measure, the U.S. economy is healthier now: The job market is solid. The housing market has largely rebounded. And the banking system, which nearly collapsed at the height of the crisis, is safer and sturdier.
The Dodd-Frank Act took effect in 2010, a response to reckless risk-taking by banks that inflated a housing bubble, kindled the financial crisis and eventually required a $700 billion taxpayer bailout. The law was designed, most broadly, to guard against another catastrophe.
But Republicans in Congress, emboldened Wall Street lobbyists and the Trump White House argue that the law went too far and want to roll back many of the regulations. Just as vociferously, defenders of Dodd-Frank say it remains a critically important bulwark against excessive financial risk-taking and should stay intact.
"The Dodd-Frank Act is a disastrous policy that's hindering our markets, reducing the availability of credit and crippling our economy's ability to grow and create jobs," Sean Spicer, Trump's press secretary, said Friday.
___
'La La Land' continues dance to the Oscars with DGA win
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle waltzed off with the top honor at the Directors Guild of America Awards, Saturday. It's the latest stop on the ebullient musical's journey to the Oscars, but it wasn't all song and dance at the annual awards ceremony in Beverly Hills. The evening also took on a more somber, urgent note as many directors and presenters also grappled with President Donald Trump's refugee and immigration ban.
"I wanted to celebrate the act of dreaming and what art means. Art does connect people and transcend borders," Chazelle said. "I want to be part of that transnational dialogue of movies."
At 32-years-old, Chazelle, a first-time nominee, is the youngest ever recipient of the DGA feature film award which all but guarantees an eventual Oscar win on Feb. 26.
Rarely has the DGA winner not gone on to win the directing prize at the Academy Awards. "La La Land" recently won the top honor at the Producers Guild Awards and is nominated for a record-tying 14 Oscars.
Earlier in the evening "La La Land" stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling presented Chazelle with the directing medallion. While singing his accolades, like the fact that he shot the musical in 40 days using 35mm film, 93 locations and 1600 extras, Gosling also joked that Chazelle "directed his own birth in a single take."
___
Taylor Swift's pre-Super Bowl show might be her only in 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift's pre-Super Bowl concert broke some news: She announced it may be her only concert of this year; she performed for the smallest number of fans in some time — 9,000 people is intimate for this pop star — and she sang her newest single live for the first time.
She also made some references to football during the 90-minute show, telling the crowd about her early country-turned-pop hit, "You Belong With Me," with lyrics about high school cheerleaders, bleachers and boys.
"I felt like it might be appropriate," she said.
Swift rocked the night at Club Nomadic — starting late Saturday and ending early Sunday morning — wearing a sheer, short Versace dress and fresh bangs.
The 27-year-old mostly performed songs from her Grammy-winning 2014 album "1989" and 2012's "Red," including pop smashes like "Shake It Off," ''Blank Space," ''Bad Blood," ''Style," ''We Are Never Getting Back Together," ''22" and "I Knew You Were Trouble."
___
Column: Patriots' familiar act assures little in Super Bowl
HOUSTON (AP) — It seems awfully familiar, mostly because it is. We've seen this act before, and the principal characters remain the same.
The cool, calm quarterback who always seems to find an open receiver at just the right time. The rumpled coach in a hoodie on the sideline who usually looks like somebody just kicked his dog.
Toss in an owner with a grudge, and the cast is pretty much set.
In a league where parity is supposed to reign, they're in the Super Bowl for the seventh time together. Win this one and they've got a handful of rings, along with a spot in the record books that may never be erased.
For most anyone outside the New England area it's hardly cause for celebration to see the Patriots in yet another Super Bowl. There's just not a lot to like about a coach and players who never let anyone get too close to what they're feeling or what they plan to do.
Comments