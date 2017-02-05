Homeland Security seemed eager to obey judge’s order. Here’s why.

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban Pause

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

0:58 Matthew Mitchell on how crucial the Wildcats' 9-point run was to the win

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

3:59 John Calipari: Maybe we've hit bottom, maybe we haven't

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy