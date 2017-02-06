Deputy dies while trying to rescue an employee at a sperm bank

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech Pause

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

2:11 First half Super Bowl highlights of a Patriots fan

2:00 Sounds from the Lexington immigration ban protest

3:59 John Calipari: Maybe we've hit bottom, maybe we haven't

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case