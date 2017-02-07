Doctors told him, 'You're just fat.' Turns out it was a 130-pound abdominal tumor.

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale Pause

1:14 Why grow organic?

0:58 New Kentucky Children's Hospital clinic unveiled

1:36 Tony Barbee thinks zone defense is improving

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

3:59 John Calipari: Maybe we've hit bottom, maybe we haven't

2:59 Malik Monk talks about the smiling incident

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground