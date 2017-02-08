California water venture tied to Trump sees prospects rise after years of setbacks

0:53 Gabriel credits Briscoe for his breakthrough game Pause

1:01 John Calipari: Step on the gas or you gotta step back

4:37 After battling cancer, Lexington restaurateur opens new spot on North Limestone

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

2:06 Jockey Pat Day on God and the Kentucky Derby

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy