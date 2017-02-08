Dozens injured in tornadoes across southern Louisiana

1:36 Tony Barbee thinks zone defense is improving Pause

0:53 Gabriel credits Briscoe for his breakthrough game

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

1:01 John Calipari: Step on the gas or you gotta step back

2:06 Jockey Pat Day on God and the Kentucky Derby

4:37 After battling cancer, Lexington restaurateur opens new spot on North Limestone

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

0:41 EKU pedway reopens