T.J. Maxx dumps Ivanka Trump signs in the trash but keeps her products on the racks

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer Pause

0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

0:53 Gabriel credits Briscoe for his breakthrough game

2:06 Jockey Pat Day on God and the Kentucky Derby

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

0:42 More trout for Kentucky

1:01 John Calipari: Step on the gas or you gotta step back

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy