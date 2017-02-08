Black caucus women back Elizabeth Warren, read letter that earned her Senate rebuke

0:53 Gabriel credits Briscoe for his breakthrough game Pause

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

32:52 Senator Scott Speaks on Rule 19, Race, and Senator Sessions

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

2:06 Jockey Pat Day on God and the Kentucky Derby

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

1:01 John Calipari: Step on the gas or you gotta step back