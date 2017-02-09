Cops seized his weapon, so gun shop gave him a new Smith & Wesson .38 Special

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times' Pause

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

1:44 "Everybody's career is important to me."