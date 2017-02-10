Protesters face Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as she visits D.C. middle school

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse Pause

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

0:16 250-pound gator visits front porch of SC home

2:57 President Obama honors Denver Broncos, calling them champs on and off the field

1:30 Super Bowl LI: Players to watch

3:53 Kentucky guts out win at Georgia

2:14 Hamidou Diallo thinks it's best to stick to plan

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul