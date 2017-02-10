Volatile political debate means handling refugees with extreme care

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse Pause

0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

0:46 Condo owner describes CenterCourt problems

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

2:14 Hamidou Diallo thinks it's best to stick to plan

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul

1:35 John Calipari talks about shortening rotations