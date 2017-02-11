AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

North Korea reportedly test fires missile, challenging US
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in what would be its first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump's new administration.
Details of the launch, including the type of missile, were scant.
There was no immediate confirmation from the North, which had recently warned it is ready to test its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The reports come as Trump was hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and just days before the North is to mark the birthday of leader Kim Jong Un's late father, Kim Jong Il.
Trump ignored a shouted question about the developing situation as he, Abe and their wives posed for photos before heading to dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. In Washington, public affairs officers for the Defense Department and the State Department had no immediate comment on the report.
The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the missile was fired from around Banghyon, North Pyongan Province, which is where South Korean officials have said the North test launched its powerful midrange Musudan missile on Oct. 15 and 20.
___
Trump and Japan's Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has long boasted about his prowess on the golf course. Now he's putting his game to work.
The president spent a good part of his Saturday golfing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he hosted his first foreign leader at his winter estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
After a rocky diplomatic start that included contentious phone calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia, the friendly weekend of meetings, dinners and golf suggested the new president was willing to invest time in developing close personal relationships with leaders he feels he can work with.
The president and first lady Melania Trump hosted a delegation dinner with Abe and his wife on Saturday night at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump ignored a shouted question about reports that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile into the sea. Focusing on the positive instead of a developing international event, Trump said the Abe visit had been "very very good" and that he and the Japanese leader "got to know each other very, very well" over their two days of meals, meetings and golfing.
Trump and Abe, both frequent golfers, left Mar-a-Lago early Saturday morning and headed north to one of Trump's golf courses in Jupiter, Florida. Reporters and photographers from both countries, who were held in a room with blacked-out windows, did not catch a glimpse of the pair as they played. But Trump later posted a photo of them giving each other a high-five on the golf course and tweeted, "Having a great time hosting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the United States!"
___
Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs ethics debate
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump's South Florida estate is no longer just the place where he goes to escape.
He has described the sprawling Mar-a-Lago property as the Winter White House and has spent two weekends there so far this month. But it's also become a magnet for anti-Trump protesters and the subject of an ethics debate over his invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to join him this weekend — with Trump pledging to pay for the accommodations.
Demonstrators plan to assemble Sunday near the estate to protest Trump's decision on the Dakota Access oil pipeline. The North Dakota project, opposed by a Native American tribe fearful of water contamination from potential oil leaks, had stalled in Democrat Barack Obama's administration. Trump's executive order cleared the way for the developer to start building the final stretch of pipeline.
During Trump's other weekend in Florida, several thousand people marched near the property to protest his temporary ban on travel to the United states by refugees as well as citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries. A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court's decision that temporarily blocks the ban's enforcement.
Trump's election is also putting charitable organizations, such as the American Red Cross, in an awkward position for choosing Mar-a-Lago for events booked months in advance. The Red Cross held its annual fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, as it has done for many years, on Feb. 4, about a week after Trump enacted the travel ban. Trump and his wife, Melania, attended.
___
Anti-abortion activists, counter-protesters rally around US
SEATTLE (AP) — Anti-abortion activists emboldened by the new administration of President Donald Trump staged rallies around the country Saturday calling for the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood, but in some cities counter-protests dwarfed the demonstrations.
Thousands of Planned Parenthood supporters, many wearing the pointy-eared pink hats popularized by last month's women's marches, turned out for a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, separated by barricades from an anti-abortion crowd of a couple hundred people. In Detroit, about 300 people turned up outside a Planned Parenthood office, most of them supporting the organization. In St. Louis, thousands marched, many carrying pink signs that read, "I stand with Planned Parenthood."
"They do a lot of work to help women with reproductive health — not just abortions, obviously — but they help with birth control and cancer screenings and counseling and a whole variety of services, and it seems they're under attack right now, and that concerns me greatly," said Kathy Brown, 58, a supporter of the organization who attended the St. Paul rally.
Andy LaBine, 44, of Ramsey, Minnesota, rallied with abortion opponents in St. Paul. LaBine, who was there with his family, said he believes Planned Parenthood is hiding "under a veil of health care."
"I personally believe that abortion is a profound injustice to the human race," LaBine said.
___
GOP dilemma on health law taxes: To repeal or not to repeal?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans love cutting taxes, especially if they were authored by a president named Barack Obama. But as they push their wobbly effort to erase his health care overhaul, they're divided over whether to repeal the levies the law imposed to finance its expanded coverage for millions of Americans.
It's a trillion-dollar dilemma — actually closer to $1.1 trillion. That's the 10-year price tag the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office puts on revenue the government would lose if the law's taxes on wealthy people, the insurance and pharmaceutical industries and others were eliminated.
Republicans and President Donald Trump have been edging away from their promise to quickly eliminate Obama's entire law. Still, annulling its taxes would be a partial victory and is irresistible for many GOP lawmakers and the conservative voters at the core of their support.
"We should do full repeal," said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a leading House conservative. "And full repeal means not taking the taxes" from people.
Yet voiding those levies erases a mammoth war chest Republicans would love to have — and may well need — as they try replacing Obama's law. It's a major rift GOP leaders face as they try crafting a health care package that can pass Congress.
___
Rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone after protests turn violent
BAGHDAD (AP) — Two rockets landed in Baghdad's highly fortified Green Zone on Saturday night following clashes at anti-government protests that left five dead, according to Iraqi security and hospital officials.
The rocket attack left no casualties as the munitions landed on the parade grounds in the center of the highly fortified Baghdad compound that is home to Iraq's government and most foreign embassies. It was not immediately clear who fired the projectiles.
Saturday's protests were called for by influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and clashes that erupted as crowds pushed toward the Green Zone left two policeman and three protesters dead, according to police and hospital officials.
The officials said six other policemen were injured along with dozens of protesters. The violent outbreak prompted the government to call for a "full investigation."
The demonstrators loyal to al-Sadr gathered in Baghdad's downtown Tahrir square demanded an overhaul of the commission overseeing local elections scheduled this year. Al-Sadr has accused the commission of being riddled with corruption and has called for its overhaul.
___
Church shootings leave holes in the fabric of Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The bullet holes in the fellowship hall at Emanuel AME church have been patched, but the holes in the fabric of life in Charleston remain.
Sharonda Coleman-Singleton is absent from Goose Creek High School, her exhortations still ringing in the ears of girls who ran track for her. At the library, there's no one to give just the right guidance, to find the right book, as Cynthia Hurd did. The strong voice of Emanuel's pastor-legislator, Clementa Pinckney, does not resound, here or at the capitol in Columbia.
Dylann Roof, killer of these worshippers and six others at one of the South's first African-American churches, is headed to death row after an agonizing and therapeutic trial. But if justice has been served, the community has not moved on; the shots that rang out on June 17, 2015, still resonate.
They are amplified by the unfinished case of a white North Charleston police officer charged with murder in the death of a black driver. Efforts go on to build a museum to tell the stories of more than three centuries of African-American struggles, and to place this community's recent suffering in context.
And at Emanuel, churchgoers still assemble for Bible study on most Wednesdays, vowing that love and faith will prevail.
___
NYPD plans 23,000 body cams. Number on streets now: 0
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police plan to put body cameras on all 23,000 of its patrol officers by 2019, an ambitious effort that would dwarf all others across the country.
But the nation's largest police department is lagging behind other cities, with only limited experience with the cameras and zero currently on the streets.
Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio says his body camera plan, announced during a proposed labor deal last month with the police officer's union, is crucial to restoring trust between officers and the communities they serve, "creating an atmosphere of transparency and accountability for the good of all."
A federal judge ordered the NYPD to try out body cameras as part of a 2013 ruling that found the department was wrongly targeting minorities with its stop and frisk tactic. The 2014 killing of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, and other deaths at the hands of police around the U.S. led to increased demands that officers be issued wearable cameras to deter misconduct and document shootings and other clashes.
Since then, departments around the country began making progress. Philadelphia and Houston began outfitting a small percentage of officers. Chicago officials said it would finish its camera deployment of about 7,000 cameras earlier than expected, by the end of this year. San Francisco's police force, which had no cameras last fall, now has at least 250 in use.
___
AP FACT CHECK: Improv week at the White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was a week of sound and fury from President Donald Trump, the commander in tweets. A look at how some of his statements fit with the facts:
TRUMP made an unsupported assertion Monday that terrorist acts in Europe are going unreported: "All over Europe it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that."
THE FACTS: Trump and his team cited one example of a deadly terrorist attack going unreported: the one that didn't happen in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke a week earlier about a Bowling Green "massacre" that didn't take place, correcting herself when she was called out on the error.
As for Trump's claim about Europe, it's probably true that you haven't heard of every attack on the continent that can be tied to terrorism. Scores if not hundreds happen every year. Many don't rise to the level of an international audience because they cause no casualties, or little or no property damage, or are carried out by unknown assailants for unclear reasons.
One exhaustive list is the Global Terrorism Database, maintained by the University of Maryland. It lists 321 episodes of suspected or known terrorism in Western Europe alone in 2015. Many are anti-Muslim attacks against mosques, not the brand of terrorism Trump has expressed concern about. Many are attacks undertaken for right-wing or left-wing causes that have nothing to do with Islamic extremism or xenophobic attacks on mosques.
___
Yale drops slavery proponent Calhoun from college name
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — After years of debate, Yale University announced Saturday it will change the name of a residential college that honors a 19th century alumnus and former U.S. vice president who was an ardent supporter of slavery.
Yale trustees said the Ivy League university is renaming Calhoun College after trailblazing computer scientist Grace Murray Hopper, a mathematician who earned Yale degrees in the 1930s, invented a pioneering computer programming language and became a Navy rear admiral.
Yale said it was the final decision in a controversy over former Vice President John C. Calhoun's legacy that had simmered for years and boiled over with campus protests in 2015. Four people were arrested in a peaceful protest as recent as Friday after they blocked street traffic.
The university's president, Peter Salovey, announced in April that the school would keep Calhoun's name. But, in August, he appointed an advisory panel to consider whether the name should be changed after all.
"We have a strong presumption against renaming buildings on this campus," Salovey said Saturday. "I have been concerned all along and remain concerned that we don't do things that erase history. So renamings are going to be exceptional."
