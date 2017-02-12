National

February 12, 2017 6:20 PM

List of Grammy nominees and winners

Album of the year:

"25" — Adele

"Lemonade" — Beyoncé

"Purpose" — Justin Bieber

"Views" — Drake

"A Sailor's Guide to Earth" — Sturgill Simpson

Record of the year:

"Hello" — Adele

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna featuring Drake

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

Song of the year:

"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"I Took a Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

ALBUM

Pop vocal album:

"25" — Adele

"Purpose" — Justin Bieber

"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande

"Confident" — Demi Lovato

"This Is Acting" — Sia

Dance/electronic album:

"Skin" — Flume

"Electronica 1: The Time Machine" — Jean-Michel Jarre

"Epoch" — Tycho

"Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future" — Underworld

"Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII" — Louie Vega

Rock album:

"California" — Blink-182

"Tell Me I'm Pretty" — Cage the Elephant

"Magma" — Gojira

"Death of a Bachelor" — Panic! at the Disco

"Weezer" — Weezer

Alternative music album:

WINNER "Blackstar" — David Bowie

"22, a Million" — Bon Iver

"The Hope Six Demolition Project" — PJ Harvey

"Post Pop Depression" — Iggy Pop

"A Moon Shaped Pool" — Radiohead

Urban contemporary album:

"Lemonade" — Beyoncé

"Ology" — Gallant

"We Are King" — King

"Malibu" — Anderson .Paak

"Anti" — Rihanna

Rap album

"Coloring Book" — Chance the Rapper

"And the Anonymous Nobody" — De La Soul

"Major Key" — DJ Khaled

"Views" — Drake

"Blank Face LP" — Schoolboy Q

"The Life of Pablo" — Kanye West

R&B album

"In My Mind" — BJ the Chicago Kid

"Lalah Hathaway Live" — Lalah Hathaway

"Velvet Portraits" — Terrace Martin

"Healing Season" — Mint Condition

"Smoove Jones" — Mya

Country album

WINNER "A Sailor's Guide to Earth" — Sturgill Simpson

"Big Day In a Small Town" — Brandy Clark

"Full Circle" — Loretta Lynn

"Hero" — Maren Morris

"Ripcord" — Keith Urban

Gospel album:

WINNER "Losing My Religion" — Kirk Franklin

"Listen" —Tim Bowman Jr.

"Fill This House" — Shirley Caesar

"A Worshipper's Heart [Live]" — Todd Dulaney

"Demonstrate [Live]" — William Murphy

Contemporary Christian music album:

WINNER "Love Remains" — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family

"Poets & Saints" — All Sons & Daughters

"American Prodigal" — Crowder

"Be One" — Natalie Grant

"Youth Revival [Live]" — Hillsong Young & Free

Roots gospel album

WINNER "Hymns" — Joey+Rory

"Better Together" — Gaither Vocal Band

"Nature's Symphony In 432" — The Isaacs

"Hymns and Songs of Inspiration" — Gordon Mote

"God Don't Never Change: The Songs of Blind Willie Johnson" — (Various Artists)

Americana album

"True Sadness" — The Avett Brothers

"This Is Where I Live" — William Bell

"The Cedar Creek Sessions" — Kris Kristofferson

"The Bird & the Rifle" — Lori McKenna

"Kid Sister" — The Time Jumpers

Bluegrass album

"Original Traditional" — Blue Highway

"Burden Bearer" — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

"The Hazel and Alice Sessions" — Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands

"North By South" — Claire Lynch

"Coming Home" — O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor

Traditional blues album

"Can't Shake This Feeling" — Lurrie Bell

"Live at the Greek Theatre" — Joe Bonamassa

"Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger's Songbook: Volumes I & II)" — Luther Dickinson

"The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers" — Vasti Jackson

"Porcupine Meat" — Bobby Rush

Contemporary blues album

"The Last Days of Oakland" — Fantastic Negrito

"Love Wins Again" — Janiva Magness

"Bloodline" — Kenny Neal

"Give It Back to You" — The Record Company

"Everybody Wants a Piece" — Joe Louis Walker

Folk album

WINNER "Undercurrent" — Sarah Jarosz

"Silver Skies Blue" — Judy Collins & Ari Hest

"Upland Stories" — Robbie Fulks

"Factory Girl" — Rhiannon Giddens

"Weighted Mind" — Sierra Hull

Regional roots music album

"Broken Promised Land" — Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard

"It's a Cree Thing" — Northern Cree

"E Walea" — Kalani Pe'a

"Gulfstream" — Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars

"I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In the Evangeline Country" — (Various Artists)

Reggae album

"Sly & Robbie Presents ... Reggae For Her" — Devin Di Dakta & J.L

"Rose Petals" — J Boog

"Ziggy Marley" — Ziggy Marley

"Everlasting" — Raging Fyah

"Falling Into Place" — Rebelution

"SOJA: Live In Virginia" — SOJA

World music album

"Destiny" — Celtic Woman

"Walking In the Footsteps Of Our Fathers" — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

"Sing Me Home" — Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble

"Land Of Gold" — Anoushka Shankar

"Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live" — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil

Children's album

"Explorer Of the World" — Frances England

"Infinity Plus One" — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

"Novelties" — Recess Monkey

"Press Play" — Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could

"Saddle Up" — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Comedy album

"… America … Great …" — David Cross

"American Myth" — Margaret Cho

"Boyish Girl Interrupted" — Tig Notaro

"Live at the Apollo" — Amy Schumer

"Talking For Clapping" — Patton Oswalt

Musical theater album

WINNER "The Color Purple" "Bright Star"

"Fiddler On the Roof"

"Kinky Boots"

"Waitress"

SONG

Rock song

"Blackstar" — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

"Burn the Witch" — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

"Hardwired" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

"My Name Is Human" — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

R&B song

"Come See Me" — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor featuring Drake)

"Exchange" — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

"Kiss It Better" — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)

"Lake by the Ocean" — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

"Luv" — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Rap song

"All the Way Up" — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared)

"Famous" — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Rihanna)

"Hotline Bling" — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

"No Problem" — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

"Ultralight Beam" — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream)

Country song

WINNER "Humble and Kind" — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw) "Blue Ain't Your Color" — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)

"Die a Happy Man" — Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

"My Church" — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Vice" — Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

American roots song

WINNER "Kid Sister" — The Time Jumpers

"Alabama at Night" — Robbie Fulks

"City Lights" — Jack White

"Gulfstream" — Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars

"Wreck You" — Lori McKenna

VISUAL

Song written for visual media

WINNER "Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar)

"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

"Just Like Fire" — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk)

"Purple Lamborghini" — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross)

"Try Everything" — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira)

"The Veil" — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel)

Music video

WINNER "Formation" — (Beyoncé) Melina Matsoukas, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer

"River" — (Leon Bridges) Miles Jay, video director; Dennis Beier, Allison Kunzman & Saul Levitz, video producers

"Up & Up" — (Coldplay) Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Juliette Larthe & Natan Schottenfels, video producers

"Gosh" — (Jamie XX) Romain Gavras, video director; Iconoclast, video producers

"Upside Down & Inside Out" — (OK Go) Damian Kulash Jr. & Trish Sie, video directors; Melissa Murphy & John O'Grady, video producers

Music film

WINNER "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years" — Ron Howard, video director; Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Scott Pascucci & Nigel Sinclair, video producers

"I'll Sleep When I'm Dead: Steve Aoki" — Justin Krook, video director; Brent Almond, Matt Colon, David Gelb, Ryan Kavanaugh, Happy Walters & Matthew Weaver, video producers

"Lemonade" — Beyoncé Knowles Carter & Kahlil Joseph, video directors; Beyoncé Knowles Carter, video producer

"The Music of Strangers" — Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble Morgan Neville, video director; Caitrin Rogers, video producer

"American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry" — George J. Flanigen IV, video director; John Burke & Lindsey Clark, video producers

Compilation soundtrack for visual media

"Amy" (Various Artists)

WINNER "Miles Ahead" (Miles Davis & Various Artists)

"Straight Outta Compton" (Various Artists)

"Suicide Squad" (Collector's Edition) (Various Artists)

"Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1" (Various Artists)

Score soundtrack for visual media

"Bridge of Spies" — Thomas Newman, composer

"Quentin Tarantino's the Hateful Eight" — Ennio Morricone, composer

"The Revenant" — Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" — John Williams, composer

"Stranger Things Volume 1" — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

"Stranger Things Volume 2" — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

PERFORMANCE

Rap performance

"No Problem" — Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

"Panda" — Desiigner

"Pop Style" — Drake Featuring the Throne

"All the Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared

"That Part" — Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West

Country solo performance

"Love Can Go to Hell" — Brandy Clark

"Vice" — Miranda Lambert

"My Church" — Maren Morris

"Church Bells" — Carrie Underwood

"Blue Ain't Your Color" — Keith Urban

Pop duo/group performance

"Closer" — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna featuring Drake

"Cheap Thrills" — Sia Featuring Sean Paul

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

"Culcha Vulcha" — Snarky Puppy

Rock performance

WINNER "Blackstar" — David Bowie

"Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" — Alabama Shakes

"Don't Hurt Yourself" — Beyoncé featuring Jack White

"The Sound of Silence (Live On Conan)" — Disturbed

"Heathens" — Twenty One Pilots

Metal performance

"Shock Me" — Baroness

"Silvera" — Gojira

"Rotting In Vain" — Korn

"Dystopia" — Megadeth

"The Price Is Wrong" — Periphery

R&B performance

"Turnin' Me Up" — BJ the Chicago Kid

"Permission" — Ro James

"I Do" — Musiq Soulchild

"Needed Me" — Rihanna

"Cranes In the Sky" — Solange

Traditional R&B performance

"The Three Of Me" — William Bell

"Woman's World" — BJ the Chicago Kid

"Sleeping With the One I Love" — Fantasia

"Angel" — Lalah Hathaway

"Can't Wait" — Jill Scott

Rap performance

WINNER "No Problem" — Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

"Panda" — Desiigner

"Pop Style" — Drake featuring the Throne

"All the Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared

"That Part" — Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West

Rap/sung performance

"Freedom" — Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Hotline Bling" — Drake

"Broccoli" — D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty

"Ultralight Beam" — Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream | Remix

"Famous" — Kanye West featuring Rihanna | Video

Country solo performance

"Love Can Go to Hell" — Brandy Clark

"Vice" — Miranda Lambert

"My Church" — Maren Morris

"Church Bells" — Carrie Underwood

"Blue Ain't Your Color" — Keith Urban

American roots performance

"Ain't No Man" — The Avett Brothers

"Mother's Children Have a Hard Time" — Blind Boys of Alabama

"Factory Girl" — Rhiannon Giddens

"House of Mercy" — Sarah Jarosz

"Wreck You" — Lori McKenna

Country duo/group performance

"Different For Girls" — Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King

"21 Summer" — Brothers Osborne

"Setting the World On Fire" — Kenny Chesney & P!nk

"Jolene" — Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

"Think of You" — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Gospel performance/song

WINNER "God Provides" — Tamela Mann

"It's Alright, It's OK" — Shirley Caesar featuring Anthony Hamilton

"You're Bigger [Live]" — Jekalyn Carr

"Made A Way [Live]" — Travis Greene

"Better" — Hezekiah Walker

Contemporary Christian music performance/song

WINNER "Thy Will" — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family

"Trust In You" — Lauren Daigle

"Priceless" — For King & Country

"King of the World" — Natalie Grant

"Chain Breaker" — Zach Williams

MISC.

Producer of the year, non-classical

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Jazz vocal album

"Sound of Red" — René Marie

"Upward Spiral" — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling

"Take Me to the Alley" — Gregory Porter

"Harlem On My Mind" — Catherine Russell

"The Sting Variations" — The Tierney Sutton Band

Improvised jazz solo

"Countdown" — Joey Alexander, soloist

"In Movement" — Ravi Coltrane, soloist

"We See" — Fred Hersch, soloist

"I Concentrate On You" — Brad Mehldau, soloist

"I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry" — John Scofield, soloist

Jazz instrumental album

"Book of Intuition" — Kenny Barron Trio

"Dr. Um" — Peter Erskine

"Sunday Night at the Vanguard" — The Fred Hersch Trio

"Nearness" — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau

"Country For Old Men" — John Scofield

Large jazz ensemble album

WINNER "Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom" — Ted Nash Big Band

"Real Enemies" — Darcy James Argue's Secret Society

"Presents Monk'estra, Vol. 1" — John Beasley

"Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles" — John Daversa

"All L.A. Band" — Bob Mintzer

Latin jazz album

WINNER "Tribute to Irakere: Live In Marciac" — Chucho Valdés

"Entre Colegas" — Andy González

"Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective on the Music of Woody Shaw" — Brian Lynch & Various Artists

"Canto América" — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta

"30" — Trio Da Paz

Latin pop album

"Un Besito Mas" — Jesse & Joy

"Ilusión" — Gaby Moreno

"Similares" — Laura Pausini

"Seguir Latiendo" — Sanalejo

"Buena Vida" — Diego Torres

Latin rock, urban or alternative album

"ilevitable" — ile

"L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros)" — Illya Kuryaki & the Valderamas

"Buenaventura" — La Santa Cecilia

"Los Rakas" — Los Rakas

"Amor Supremo" — Carla Morrison

Regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)

"Raíces" — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

"Hecho A Mano" — Joss Favela

"Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)" — Vicente Fernández

"Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006." — La Maquinaria Norteña

"Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro" — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

Tropical Latin album

"Conexión" — Fonseca

"La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell" — Formell Y Los Van Van

"35 Aniversario" — Grupo Niche

"La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario" — La Sonora Santanera

"Donde Están?" — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

Spoken word album (includes poetry, audio books & storytelling)

WINNER "In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In the Sandbox" — Carol Burnett

"The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo" — Amy Schumer

"M Train" — Patti Smith

"Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia)" — (Various Artists)

"Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink" — Elvis Costello

New Age album

"Orogen" — John Burke

"Dark Sky Island" — Enya

"Inner Passion" — Peter Kater & Tina Guo

"Rosetta" — Vangelis

"White Sun II" - White Sun

Instrumental composition

WINNER "Spoken at Midnight" — Ted Nash, composer

"Bridge of Spies (End Title)" — Thomas Newman, composer

"The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Double Big Band)" — Tim Davies, composer

"Flow" — Alan Ferber, composer

"L'Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock" Versione Integrale — Ennio Morricone, composer

Arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

"Ask Me Now" — John Beasley, arranger

"Good Swing Wenceslas" — Sammy Nestico, arranger

"Linus & Lucy" — Christian Jacob, arranger

"Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds" — John Daversa, arranger

"We Three Kings" — Ted Nash, arranger

"You And I" — Jacob Collier, arrange

Arrangement, instruments and vocals

"Do You Hear What I Hear?" — Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6)

"Do You Want To Know a Secret" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead)

"Flintstones" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

"I'm a Fool to Want You" — Alan Broadbent, arranger (Kristin Chenoweth)

"Somewhere (Dirty Blvd)" (Extended Version) — Billy Childs & Larry Klein, arrangers (Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright)

Recording package

"Anti" (Deluxe Edition) — Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty, art directors (Rihanna)

"Blackstar" — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

"Human Performance" — Andrew Savage, art director (Parquet Courts)

"Sunset Motel" — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

"22, A Million" — Eric Timothy Carlson, art director (Bon Iver)

Boxed or special limited edition package

"Edith Piaf 1915-2015" — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

"401 Days" — Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views)

"I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It" (Box Set) — Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975)

"Paper Wheels" (Deluxe Limited Edition) — Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio)

"Tug of War" (Deluxe Edition) — Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

Album notes

"The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection" — Mikal Gilmore, album notes writer (Kris Kristofferson)

"The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp" — Ted Olson & Tony Russell, album notes writers (Various Artists)

"Ork Records: New York, New York" — Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, album notes writers (Various Artists)

"Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along" — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

"Waxing the Gospel: Mass Evangelism & the Phonograph, 1890-1900" — Richard Martin, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Historical album

"The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12" (Collector's Edition) (Bob Dylan)

"Music Of Morocco From the Library of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959" (Various Artists)

"Ork Records: New York, New York" (Various Artists)

"Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983" (Vladimir Horowitz)

"Waxing the Gospel: Mass Evangelism & the Phonograph, 1890-1900" (Various Artists)

Engineered album, non-classical

WINNER "Blackstar" — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)

"Are You Serious" — Tchad Blake & David Boucher, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Andrew Bird)

"Dig In Deep" — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (Bonnie Raitt)

"Hit N Run Phase Two" — Booker T., Dylan Dresdow, Chris James, Prince & Justin Stanley, engineers; Dylan Dresdow, mastering engineer (Prince)

"Undercurrent" — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Sarah Jarosz)

Producer of the year, non-classical

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Remixed recording

"Cali Coast" (Psionics Remix) — Josh Williams, remixer (Soul Pacific)

"Heavy Star Movin'" (staRo Remix) — staRo, remixer (The Silver Lake Chorus)

"Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five" (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix) — Timo Maas & James Teej, remixers (Paul McCartney & Wings)

"Only" (Kaskade x Lipless Remix) — Ryan Raddon, remixer (Ry X)

"Tearing Me Up" (RAC Remix) — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)

"Wide Open" (Joe Goddard Remix) — Joe Goddard, remixer (The Chemical Brothers)

Surround sound album

"Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement" — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

"Johnson: Considering Matthew Shepard" — Brad Michel, surround mix engineer; Brad Michel, surround mastering engineer; Robina G. Young, surround producer (Craig Hella Johnson & Conspirare)

"Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing ..." — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Maja S.K. Ratkje, Cikada & Oslo Sinfonietta)

"Primus & the Chocolate Factory" (5.1 Surround Sound Edition) — Les Claypool, surround mix engineer; Stephen Marcussen, surround mastering engineer; Les Claypool, surround producer (Primus)

"Reflections" — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene)

CLASSICAL

Engineered album, classical

"Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles" — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

"Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement" — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

"Reflections" — Morten Lindberg, engineer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene)

"Shadow of Sirius" — Silas Brown & David Frost, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Jerry F. Junkin & the University Of Texas Wind Ensemble)

"Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9" — Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the year, classical

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Judith Sherman

Robina G. Young

Orchestral performance

"Bates: Works for Orchestra" — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

"Ibert: Orchestral Works" — Neeme Järvi, conductor (Orchestre De La Suisse Romande)

"Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100" — Mariss Jansons, conductor (Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra)

"Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero's Rooms" — Alan Gilbert, conductor (New York Philharmonic)

"Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9" — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Opera recording

"Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles" — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)

"Handel: Giulio Cesare" — Giovanni Antonini, conductor; Cecilia Bartoli, Philippe Jaroussky, Andreas Scholl & Anne-Sofie von Otter; Samuel Theis, producer (Il Giardino Armonico)

"Higdon: Cold Mountain" — Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Emily Fons, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard & Jay Hunter Morris; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra; Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program for Singers)

"Mozart: Le Nozze Di Figaro" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Thomas Hampson, Christiane Karg, Luca Pisaroni & Sonya Yoncheva; Daniel Zalay, producer (Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Vocalensemble Rastatt)

"Szymanowski: Król Roger" — Antonio Pappano, conductor; Georgia Jarman, Mariusz Kwiecień & Saimir Pirgu; Jonathan Allen, producer (Orchestra of the Royal Opera House; Royal Opera Chorus)

Choral performance

"Himmelrand" — Elisabeth Holte, conductor (Marianne Reidarsdatter Eriksen, Ragnfrid Lie & Matilda Sterby; Inger-Lise Ulsrud; Uranienborg Vokalensemble)

"Janáček: Glagolitic Mass" — Edward Gardner, conductor; Håkon Matti Skrede, chorus master (Susan Bickley, Gábor Bretz, Sara Jakubiak & Stuart Skelton; Thomas Trotter; Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Bergen Cathedral Choir, Bergen Philharmonic Choir, Choir of Collegium Musicum & Edvard Grieg Kor)

"Lloyd: Bonhoeffer" — Donald Nally, conductor (Malavika Godbole, John Grecia, Rebecca Harris & Thomas Mesa; the Crossing)

"Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1" — Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)

"Steinberg: Passion Week" — Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)

Chamber music/small ensemble performance

"Fitelberg: Chamber Works" — ARC Ensemble

"Reflections" — Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene

"Serious Business" — Spektral Quartet

"Steve Reich" — Third Coast Percussion

"Trios From Our Homelands" — Lincoln Trio

Classical instrumental solo

"Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2" — Leila Josefowicz; David Robertson, conductor (Chester Englander; St. Louis Symphony)

"Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway" — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)

"Dvořák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy" — Christian Tetzlaff; John Storgårds, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

"Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9" - Kristian Bezuidenhout

"1930's Violin Concertos, Vol. 2" - Gil Shaham; Stéphane Denève, conductor (The Knights & Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Classical solo vocal album

"Monteverdi" — Magdalena Kožená; Andrea Marcon, conductor (David Feldman, Michael Feyfar, Jakob Pilgram & Luca Tittoto; La Cetra Barockorchester Basel)

"Mozart: The Weber Sisters" — Sabine Devieilhe; Raphaël Pichon, conductor (Pygmalion)

"Schumann & Berg" — Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist

"Shakespeare Songs" — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)

"Verismo" — Anna Netrebko; Antonio Pappano, conductor (Yusif Eyvazov; Coro Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia; Orchestra Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia)

Classical compendium

"Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle" — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

"Gesualdo" — Tõnu Kaljuste, conductor; Manfred Eicher, producer

"Vaughan Williams: Discoveries" — Martyn Brabbins, conductor; Andrew Walton, producer

"Wolfgang: Passing Through" — Judith Farmer & Gernot Wolfgang, producers; (Various Artists)

"Zappa: 200 Motels - The Suites" — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Frank Filipetti & Gail Zappa, producers

Contemporary classical composition

"Bates: Anthology of Fantastic Zoology" — Mason Bates, composer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

"Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway" — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

"Higdon: Cold Mountain" — Jennifer Higdon, composer; Gene Scheer, librettist (Miguel Harth-Bedoya, Jay Hunter Morris, Emily Fons, Isabel Leonard, Nathan Gunn & the Santa Fe Opera)

"Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto" — Christopher Theofanidis, composer (Martin Kuuskmann, Barry Jekowsky & Northwest Sinfonia)

"Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky" — C. F. Kip Winger, composer (Martin West & San Francisco Ballet Orchestra)

