‘Hot Mugshot Guy’ cashes in on internet fame by modeling at New York Fashion Week

Depending on the amount of time you spent on the internet two years ago and your level of interest in attractive felons, you may remember “Hot Mugshot Guy” making the social media rounds.
Jeremy Meeks was arrested in a gang crackdown in Stockton, California in June 2014 and pleaded guilty to felony weapons charges, according to NBC News. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison in February 2015.
Apparently, he was released in time to walk the New York Fashion Week catwalk on Monday, in German designer Philip Plein’s fashion show.
Plein is known for creative shows and unexpected cameos, according to People. In addition to Meeks, the show at the New York Public Library featured rappers Young Thug, Desiigner and Fetty Wap, as well as a welcoming act with an Elvis impersonator and the Naked Cowboy, a street performer who made frequent appearances at Trump Tower last year.
Meeks gained his fame when Stockton police posted his mugshot on their Facebook page. The photo immediately garnered thousands of likes, with many comments referencing his sharp features and light blue eyes. The picture was trending on Twitter under the hashtag “Hot Felon.”
In a jailhouse interview with Sacramento television station KXTV following his arrest and subsequent fame, Meeks said he is not a gang member anymore.
“I appreciate that (popularity) but I just really want them to know that this is really not me, I’m not some kingpin,” Meeks told KXTV.
Meeks signed a modeling contract with White Cross Management before he went to prison. Since his release, he’s been keeping fans updated on his Instagram, frequently posting pictures of himself with his wife and children.
