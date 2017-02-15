Trump blames Flynn crisis on leaks from U.S. intelligence officials

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness Pause

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

0:57 Derek Willis: It's fun to play like this

2:30 Calipari: It's great to see progress Cats made vs. Vols

1:29 Dominique Hawkins: UK's Old Reliable

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

1:40 Catching up with Chris Lofton