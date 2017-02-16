10 Things to Know for Today

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. Pause

0:59 Fox Harbour Drive burglar

0:57 Derek Willis: It's fun to play like this

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar

1:40 Catching up with Chris Lofton

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search

2:30 Calipari: It's great to see progress Cats made vs. Vols

1:04 Paris officer saved by bulletproof vest

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban