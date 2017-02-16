Going boldly beyond the diaper: NASA explores solutions to poop problem

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. Pause

0:59 Fox Harbour Drive burglar

1:59 Oroville evacuees given the green light to return home, evacuation warning remains

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

0:57 Derek Willis: It's fun to play like this

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

2:30 Calipari: It's great to see progress Cats made vs. Vols