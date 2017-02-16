Trump supporters cheer his combative stance with the media

0:59 Fox Harbour Drive burglar Pause

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:28 What's it like to run the California International Marathon?

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search

1:07 Country Boy offers early tour of Georgetown brewery

1:34 Is this junior the best prep dunker ever?

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar