Jewish groups ask: Why won’t Trump denounce anti-Semitic attacks?

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know Pause

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

1:56 John Calipari on Joe Craft improvements