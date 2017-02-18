Despite high scores, NBA Dunk Contest falls flat for most fans

0:59 Fox Harbour Drive burglar Pause

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

3:19 John Calipari: We were lucky to get out alive

3:16 PJ Washington thinks UK is close to landing Bamba, Knox

1:34 Is this junior the best prep dunker ever?

0:48 Derek Willis says Kentucky's fight came through

1:41 De'Aaron Fox: I had to do something down the stretch