Judge allows 2nd girl's statements in Slender Man case

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear' Pause

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

1:12 Childhood friend on the pressure Yordano Ventura felt after leaving hometown

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

