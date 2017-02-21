Hunters shot near border blamed illegal immigrants. But they shot each other, cops say

2:22 Bitcoin Believers Pause

0:41 'Old Glory' goes on a record-setting ride

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

1:22 Kenny Payne on more input with offense

0:57 Kenny Payne - Our standard is higher

1:03 Derek Willis on his 12 rebounds against Georgia

0:44 Mychal Mulder feels UK getting close to desired consistency

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search