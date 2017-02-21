Lefty or righty? Our handedness comes from spinal cord and starts in womb, study says

Our preference to be right-handed or left-handed develops in the womb and it comes from the spinal cord not the brain, according to finding by biopsychologists at a German university.
“These results fundamentally change our understanding of the cause of hemispheric asymmetries,” wrote the study’s authors, Judith Schmitz and Sebastian Ocklenburg, who work at Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany.
The researchers studied gene expression in the spinal cord and found right-left differences at the same time — the eighth week— those spinal cord segments control movements of arms and legs.
Another recent study suggests that the left side of the spinal cord develops slightly faster in human embryos of four to eight weeks.
"How exactly this left-right genetic difference in the spinal cord leads to right-handedness is, however, not yet clear,” said Carolien de Kovel, lead author of the study and researcher at the Max Plank Institute for Psycholinguistics (MPI).
It has been argued, as it is here and here, that handedness comes from the brain and biological causes.
About 85 percent of humans are right-handed, which means left-handers are in the distinct minority — and being left-handed is not always easy.
CNN lists 20 ways it can impact your health. Among its 14 things that being left-handed says about your health, The Huffington Post lists an increased risk of psychosis and a tendency to get angrier than right-handers.
Eight U.S. presidents have been left-handed, including five of the last eight (Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan (who converted to right), George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama).
