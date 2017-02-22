‘Bullying’ messages prompt a university to ban all whiteboards on dorm doors

Whiteboards are a common fixture of college life but come fall, they will no longer be found on dorm room doors at Michigan State University, the school said this week, citing “several incidents” of bullying messages.
University officials said students at the East Lansing, Mich. school will be banned from having the whiteboards mounted on their doors at the start of the next semester.
“Sometimes these things are racial, sometimes they’re sexual in nature,” Residential and Hospitality Services Director of Communications Kat Cooper told the Detroit News, though she said “no one incident” prompted the announcement of the ban. “There are all sorts of things that happen.”
According to a Facebook post from the Lansing chapter of the NAACP, an African-American student at the university had been confronted with a racial slur written on the whiteboard of her dorm room, which it suggested had contributed to the decision.
Cooper also told the student newspaper at the school that “their utility was being outweighed by the nuisance of people writing things on them that just aren’t a part of our Spartan community.”
“Now students are much more likely to text each other, send each other a Snapchat, a Facebook message,” Cooper said, according to the State News. “There are so many ways that you can connect, that [whiteboards] just aren’t essential anymore for communication.”
Though the Lansing NAACP wrote that “MSU Police have informed us that ALL [dormitory] white boards will be removed” as soon as possible in its Facebook post, Cooper told the Detroit News that the university would not actively remove whiteboards already mounted to dorm room doors.
“They are personal, private property of students living in the rooms,” she told the newspaper. The school cannot also force students to remove the boards immediately because they are not mentioned in existing dorm contracts, she added.
Cooper also acknowledged to the paper that removing the boards would not stop such messages from being left behind, but said it could cut down on impromptu acts of harassment.
“These are mostly activities of opportunity. [Students] are walking down the hall and there’s a ready writing surface and a pen right there waiting for them,” Cooper told the Detroit News. “These are not things, generally, where people are targeting people.”
But some students disagreed with the decision.
Junior Glen Camfield told the State News he though the ban was not needed: “I think that’s sort of up to the responsibility of the students to be mature enough to do not do that,” he said, adding the measure seemed “extreme.”
“People are going to say things no matter what, whether it’s to their faces or on a whiteboard, it’s just something you can’t always control,” freshman Sofia Sokansanj told the Detroit News.
