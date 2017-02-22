Donald Trump, strategist Steve Bannon are ‘Hollywood elites,’ George Clooney says

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off Pause

3:40 Cancer survivor talks about life before Obamacare

2:48 Trump makes first appearance at National Museum of African American History

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:37 John Calipari on technical foul

2:36 Andy Barr talks health care with hostile audience

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:20 Audit finds mismanagement at Kentucky Horse Park