Mayor 'deeply disturbed' over incident between cop and teen

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg Pause

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

1:10 Stivers: Bill Will Not Cause U Of L to Lose Its Accreditation

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

2:36 Andy Barr talks health care with hostile audience

3:53 Kentucky guts out win at Georgia

0:38 Mitch McConnell interrupted by protester at luncheon