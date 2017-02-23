He told the bartender he shot two Middle Eastern men and needed to hide out, cops say

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting Pause

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:28 Cemetery geese

1:15 Matthew Mitchell breaks down the challenge of Mississippi State

1:20 Audit finds mismanagement at Kentucky Horse Park

1:13 Sayre proves it belongs

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

5:49 John Calipari: These kids are not robots