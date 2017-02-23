The Georgia teacher went missing in 2005. Today, a man is arrested for her murder.

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting Pause

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

2:36 Andy Barr talks health care with hostile audience

2:53 LexGo Eat visits the new and busy Corto y Lima

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

1:03 Why is part of the Arboretum burning?

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors