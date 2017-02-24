National

Fire sweeps through New Jersey hotel, leaves 2 injured

VINELAND, N.J.

A fire has swept through a hotel in Vineland, New Jersey, and a police officer is one of two people injured in the overnight blaze.

A fire broke out at a Ramada Inn at about 2 a.m. Friday, and it took firefighters more than two hours to get the flames under control.

Fire Chief Robert Pagnini says guests were hanging from second floor windows and throwing their belongings out the windows when firefighters arrived.

The police officer suffered smoke inhalation and a woman was taken to a hospital suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

