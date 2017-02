This Mako shark's 5,000-mile sprint in just 142 days has scientists in awe

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices Pause

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

1:47 No. 1 Scott County wins district

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

1:07 John Calipari says now is time to have fun

0:34 Central Bank robbery

0:34 John Calipari: Florida still good without Egbunu

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station