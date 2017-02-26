He cut off her finger and drank her blood to honor an Insane Clown Posse fan, judge rules

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for cutting off a woman’s finger and drinking her blood in a ritual to honor a fellow fan of the Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse.
Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Schrap was sentenced Friday on one count of second-degree reckless injury.
A complaint says Schrap and his friends were staging a “ritualistic memorial” at his house in August to commemorate a deceased member of the Juggalos, the name given to Insane Clown Posse fans.
“Where do you go with this? How can this happen? How can this even happen in Green Bay?” Judge John P. Zakowski said at the sentencing, according to the Chicago Tribune.
WBAY-TV reported the woman first allowed Schrap to cut her arm with a machete and drink her blood. She eventually gave permission to Schrap cut off her right pinky finger with a machete, which according to court documents required more than one blow to sever.
“Jon then placed the finger in his freezer where he said he would cook it and eat it later,” court documents said. “The group then attempted to stop the bleeding by using a car cigarette lighter which failed. They then used a blowtorch.”
The mother of the woman’s boyfriend persuaded her to go to the hospital, and staff members called police. The woman said she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the ritual.
