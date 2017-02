Oscar Watch: The biggest moments from the Academy Awards (so far)

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth Pause

2:01 UK DanceBlue takes on 12th annual 24-hour standing challenge

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

1:25 Inside the art-filled UK Gatton College of Business

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

2:53 Go inside the new — and busy — Corto Lima

0:51 Bam Adebayo: Better diet has led to better rebounding