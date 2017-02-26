ACLU wins shoutouts and blue ribbons at the Oscars

All across the red carpet and onto the stage of the Academy Awards, the American Civil Liberties Union enjoyed a healthy does of celebrity support on Sunday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Karlie Kloss, Barry Jenkins and Ruth Negga were all among the stars who donned blue ribbons in support of the organization, per the Boston Globe.
And when Jenkins won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay, he made sure to draw attention to his cause.
“All you people out there who feel like there’s no mirror for you, like your life is not reflected, the Academy has your back, the ACLU has your back, we have your back, and for the next four years, we will not leave you alone. We will not forget you,” Jenkins said.
.@BandryBarry in speech for "Moonlight": "The Academy has your back, the ACLU has your back, we have your back." https://t.co/rFmZefavIr pic.twitter.com/qBstPvsgSP— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 27, 2017
Soon after, the ACLU tweeted a message affirming Jenkins’ message.
Thank you @BandryBarry. And yes, to all who don't see a mirror of themselves, Barry Jenkins is right, the ACLU does have your back. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MuSBLKjuXY— ACLU National (@ACLU) February 27, 2017
According to Google Trends, the ribbons and Jenkins’ speech seem to have done the trick, as internet searches for the ACLU spiked Sunday.
The @ACLU is seeing a big spike in search as stars wear blue ribbons on the #redcarpet #Oscars https://t.co/aIsAaI99Yp pic.twitter.com/OnWXE23R6C— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) February 27, 2017
Since President Donald Trump has been elected, the ACLU, along with Planned Parenthood, has benefitted from a record amount of donations as frustrated activists look for ways to protest and resist Trump’s presidency. According to the Washington Post, in the week after Trump’s presidency, the organization received $24 million in donations, six times its normal annual amount.
Comments