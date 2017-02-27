Drunk mom used daughter’s breath to start car with DUI device – and then crashed, police say

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology Pause

1:16 White House on military raid in Yemen: "It is a successful operation by all standards"

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

1:14 Inside the art-filled UK Gatton College of Business

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

0:44 Malik Monk: I knew I just had to attack

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station