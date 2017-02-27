The Oscars mishap most everyone missed: SI deletes tweet about Halle Berry's hair

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting Pause

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

1:14 Inside the art-filled UK Gatton College of Business

2:01 UK DanceBlue takes on 12th annual 24-hour standing challenge

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station