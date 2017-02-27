We now have someone to blame for the Oscars best picture snafu

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:16 White House on military raid in Yemen: 'It is a successful operation by all standards'

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

2:41 John Calipari: All three seniors playing their best right now

0:25 Chase Bank robbed

2:28 Derek Willis says John Calipari helped turn his life around