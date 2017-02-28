Intel nominee questions Guantánamo releases: ‘Are they running Starbucks in Yemen?’

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

0:33 Happy Fat Tuesday! Celebrate with a tasty beignet from Dutch's Bake Shop.

0:50 Dean Hood has respect for Mark Stoops

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

2:30 Even Dominique Hawkins was surprised by the fans