‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

0:57 Sonogram video shows baby flashing a ‘rock on’ sign

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

0:49 Derek Willis on how he told the team about his proposal plan

1:11 John Calipari knew about Derek Willis' engagement plan

0:40 Kornet says elbow vs. Briscoe wasn't intentional