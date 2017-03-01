So you think you can dance? These performers’ moves will make your jaw drop

No one expected it to go viral.
But the internet can’t get enough of a St. Louis step team’s performance filmed at Southwestern Illinois College on Feb. 20.
There are more than 178,000 Facebook views — and counting — on the video posted by the Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21. Around 3,000 people had shared it with their friends as of Tuesday.
Why does the internet love this step team?
Answer: Their moves will make your jaw drop. But more than that, every member of the step team, Gentlemen of Vision Rites of Passage Enterprises Inc, has gone off to college or the military. For eight years in a row, the step team for black teens has a high school graduation rate of 100 percent.
Marlon Wharton, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., runs the program. The team has won 10 national championships.
“I wanted to create a program where we can engage guys in activities through step,” Wharton told his audience at SWIC. “The main purpose of the program is to graduate from high school and go to college.”
