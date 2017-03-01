Deputy: 4 dead, 3 injured in Oregon house fire

9:15 Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivers Democratic response to Trump's joint address to Congress Pause

0:49 Derek Willis on how he told the team about his proposal plan

0:20 Strong storms in Lexington

1:14 Injured Isaiah Briscoe: I've got to get my thumb right

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:11 John Calipari knew about Derek Willis' engagement plan

0:40 Kornet says elbow vs. Briscoe wasn't intentional

1:25 Dominique Hawkins on a special Senior Night

0:50 Bryce Drew talks about final five minutes vs. UK