Ex-Utah attorney general finds redemption with acquittal

1:47 "In bed with Denzel" Pause

0:53 On UK wanting to win SEC

2:30 The most famous Kentuckian you’ve never heard of…

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

0:34 Central Bank robbery

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:44 Malik Monk: I knew I just had to attack

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban