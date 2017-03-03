Brawny man is out, Brawny woman is in for paper towel brand’s March campaign

Mr. Clean got a new buff look in time for a sexy Super Bowl ad.
Now the Brawny Man is being replaced completely for Women’s History Month. Out is the lumberjack, in are several women in a similar red plaid shirt.
Brawny is promoting its new cover girl with the hashtag #StrengthHasNoGender and a series of videos about women breaking barriers.
Honored to join @Brawny in celebrating women who break down barriers #StrengthHasNoGender https://t.co/0jb8TleNZZ #Ad— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) March 1, 2017
In one ad, Brawny features Harriet Tubman, Amelia Earhart and Serena Williams among other female pioneers. Brawny says it is “celebrating strong women who inspire us all.”
For #WomensHistoryMonth, we're proud to celebrate the strong women everywhere who break barriers and inspire us all. #StrengthHasNoGender pic.twitter.com/4yN6Z6x5DG— Brawny® (@Brawny) March 1, 2017
The paper towel company also has individual videos on less famous women who are making a difference, including Brittany Wenger, a self-taught coder and inventor of the Cloud 4 Cancer, a website that helps woman detect breast cancer.
Brawny’s decision drew cheers and some detractors on social media.
Strength has no gender!! Good job #brawny #WomensHistoryMonth check out what's on the package this month— Miss O (@misso_bevlady) March 3, 2017
#brawny. Stupid campaign.— ((American Spirit)) (@klrw2) March 3, 2017
@foxandfriends #Brawny papertowels..Im avoiding buying them. the towels may b strong, but the companys weak. Changed man to woman #annoying— Jen- #MyPresident (@REPUBL_I_CAN) March 3, 2017
Look out Scrubbing Bubbles, you could be the next pitch people in need of a reboot.
