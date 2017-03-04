Son tells of father’s fury, chilling confession: ‘I’ve just killed two police’

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car Pause

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

0:45 Mayor remembers West Liberty's fatal day

1:14 Injured Isaiah Briscoe: I've got to get my thumb right

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

0:58 Buying childrens clothes for a good cause

2:30 Promoting positive interactions between police and people with autism

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'