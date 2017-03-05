Trump accuses Obama of tapping his phones, invokes Watergate

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group Pause

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

2:07 11th Region MVP Rebecca Cook on Franklin County heading to the Sweet 16

0:45 Mayor remembers West Liberty's fatal day

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

0:50 Dean Hood has respect for Mark Stoops

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday