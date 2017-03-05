Thousands of detained immigrants say they were forced to work for $1 a day or less

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies Pause

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

0:41 Why are more people surviving heart attacks?

2:07 11th Region MVP Rebecca Cook on Franklin County heading to the Sweet 16

0:45 Mayor remembers West Liberty's fatal day

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

0:34 Central Bank robbery