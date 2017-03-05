Marines allegedly shared hundreds of photos of naked colleagues on Facebook

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot Pause

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

1:00 New $100K, 'germ-zapping' robot at Beaufort Memorial Hospital

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

14:43 Police union chief: Officer thought Charles Kinsey was in danger, aimed at autistic man

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police