Video shows how lightning made a tree in a cemetery look like the ‘gates to hell’

2:30 Promoting positive interactions between police and people with autism Pause

1:56 Mark Stoops: Team has picked up from bowl game

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:34 Central Bank robbery

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'