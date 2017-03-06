As his young son dies, a father tries to squeeze a lifetime into a few months

2:30 Promoting positive interactions between police and people with autism Pause

1:06 Tree struck by lightning in St. Louis glows red

1:05 Watch a lightning storm on earth from space

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

1:56 Mark Stoops: Team has picked up from bowl game

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:34 Central Bank robbery