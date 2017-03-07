Crews fight fires in Texas, Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field Pause

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

1:04 Scott County boys going back to Rupp Arena

0:50 Dean Hood has respect for Mark Stoops

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground